Trenholm State Community College to close EMS program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery community college is closing a program currently used to train some first responders. Trenholm State Community College confirms the EMS program that was established in 1979 is no longer taking new students and will shut down next year.

Arianna Jackson still remembers her clinical rotation on an ambulance as an Emergency Medical Services student at Trenholm.

”My first call as a student actually solidified my reasoning on why I wanted to be an EMT,” said Jackson. “I feel like it’s a calling and it’s not just something that you can just jump into.”

As a nationally certified and state licensed emergency medical technician, Jackson set her sights on becoming a paramedic. But after taking a break due to the pandemic she returned to Trenholm only to learn the program was ending, putting her dream on hold.

“It’s devastating that Trenholm is wanting to close this program down,” said Jackson.

Nakia Robinson, dean of Instructional Services at Trenholm, says this wasn’t an easy decision.

“Strategies and measures have been put in place over the years to try to boost enrollment. But ultimately, this decision had to be made to do the Teach out,” said Robinson

Robinson points to several factors including credit hour production and enrollment that were factors.

“For example, 2015, at the height, the fall enrollment was 80 students. Now we’re looking at, you know, significantly less than that,” said Robinson. “We look at credit hour production prediction, when you look at enrollment, you look at how many credit hours are being produced by that particular program, and that entail plays into tuition costs and personnel costs. We definitely look at all of those things when determining whether or not a program is still viable.”

State EMS Director Jaime Gray says it’s very unfortunate that Trenholm is having to close its EMS program.

“It is unfortunate as with any program that reaches the point of no longer being able to continue to offer the training needs of an industry, especially in industries such as ours in EMS that is already suffering with a shortage of staff and ability to employ certain individuals,” said Gray.

Gray points out the challenges being felt within the EMS industry is nation wide.

“It definitely is definitely to a point that we are struggling as far as being able to have enough quality individuals to work in our industry, just on a day to day needs basis. We we struggle as an industry every day to make sure that trucks are staffed and we are able to meet the needs of the counties and citizens that we serve, said Gray. “And without those staff present without those workers to provide that service. Unfortunately, we’re seeing some really long delayed response times.”

Gray says they are implementing things such as the community paramedicine program that hopefully will help mitigate some of the non-emergency 911 calls. There is also some legislation that’s going through in this current session that hopefully we can turn EMS into an essential service, which is not currently labeled as now.

“Which would hopefully in the future allow us to possibly be able to look at some avenues of helping with the shortage and increase in funding and things of that nature,” said Gray.

There are still multiple programs across the state still offering quality programs for the EMS industry. The list of those programs are available at alabamapublichealth.gov

