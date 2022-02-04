Advertise
1 dead in Montgomery apartment fire Thursday

A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.
A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.((Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.

According to Montgomery Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, firefighters were called around 11:18 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane. When they arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from a unit in the two-story apartment building.

Cooper said firefighters extinguished the fire and located a victim inside. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

Cooper added that no one else was injured during the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

