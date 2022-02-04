ADOC: Inmate dead after assault at Staton Correctional

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate is dead after an assault inside the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced.

According to a release from ADOC, Ricky Stewart, 47, died from injuries he received during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division has opened an investigation into Stewart’s death. ADOC said more details will be available after the investigation is completed.

Stewart was serving a 30-year sentence for third-degree robbery out of Etowah County.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.