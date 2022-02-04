Advertise
Alabama building to share names of KKK leader, Black student

A University of Alabama building named for a former governor who led the Ku Klux Klan a century ago will also bear the name of the first Black person to attend the school.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A University of Alabama building named for a former governor who led the Ku Klux Klan a century ago will also bear the name of the first Black person to attend the school.

News outlets report that trustees voted Thursday to rename Graves Hall as Lucy-Graves Hall.

It will recognize Autherine Lucy Foster, who in 1956 became the first Black person to enroll at Alabama.

The building has been named for two-term Gov. Bibb Graves, a progressive who also was Grand Cyclops of the KKK before leaving the group in the late 1920s.

Several Alabama universities have stripped Graves’ name off buildings because of his Klan affiliation.

