Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Amazon workers try new tactics to unionize in Alabama

The Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.
The Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon workers and organizers in Bessemer, Alabama, are making door-to-door house calls, sporting pro-union T-shirts and challenging anti-union messaging by Amazon-hired consultants as they try to convince their peers for the second time to unionize their warehouse.

The union election starts Friday by secret ballot.

The new organizing tactics come two months after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-over election upon determining that Amazon unfairly influenced the first election last year.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union estimates more than half of the 6,000 workers who voted last time around remain eligible this time. But the RWDSU still faces an uphill battle from Amazon, which doesn’t seem to have let up its aggressive anti-union stance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
1 shot, 1 detained in ‘road-rage incident’ near Auburn elementary school
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Woman killed, multiple others injured in storms in West Alabama

Latest News

Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st...
Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president
The Crimson Standard includes competition arena and golf practice area
The Crimson Standard Initiative approved, will include new competition arena for basketball, gymnastics
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
A University of Alabama building named for a former governor who led the Ku Klux Klan a century...
Alabama building to share names of KKK leader, Black student