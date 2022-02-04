Advertise
Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51

South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51 on Feb. 3, 2022. (Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night.

Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference).

Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead. Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight

