Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president

Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st...
Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st president.(Source: Auburn University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st president.

Roberts was officially named to the role during Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting, which was held on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.

His appointment as president will begin on May. 16.

Last month, the university announced Roberts was the lone remaining finalist for the position.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
1 shot, 1 detained in ‘road-rage incident’ near Auburn elementary school
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville

Latest News

Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors
Auburn University president addresses rumors about football coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn University president addresses rumors about football coach Bryan Harsin
Staton Correctional Facility
ADOC: Inmate dead after assault at Staton Correctional
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says