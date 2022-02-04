County Road 12: Beautiful Table Settings

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to setting the table, May Eason probably has you beat. To say she goes all out, may be an understatement.

“I was a decorator and retired four years ago,” said May Eason with Beautiful Table Settings.

A few years ago, she was looking at a table setting page on Facebook, when she decided to start her own.

“I just decided to use pictures of all the stuff I had and invited my friends. So, I did and it started that way,” Eason said.

Eason’s page, Beautiful Table Settings, has grown pretty fast in the last few years.

“We have 111,000 followers from 90 countries. Some of the countries’ names I can’t even pronounce,” Eason added.

That’s what she loves the most, interacting with people who share a similar passion. She does something different every day. Deciding what to put on the table can be tough, she has a lot to choose from.

“I just love collecting. I collect collections,” Eason explained.

A woman from Wetumpka is taking her table settings to a whole new level, and she's sharing her love with a whole lot of people. (WSFA 12 News)

Her husband Jerry is always nearby. He knows his role in this operation.

“I’m the manual labor,” said Jerry Eason. “I put it over here and do this or that. I know very little about this stuff. I just know not to touch it.”

May loves finding a bargain. She goes to estate sales, thrift shops, dollar stores, anywhere she can find a good deal to add to her colossal collection.

“I like to mix my patterns,” Eason said. “So, I will start by taking colors that work together. Sometimes I start with a tablecloth or a dinner plate or a charger. Then I get my glass collection.”

It’s a table setting so fancy, you might feel bad about eating on it. But don’t worry, May Eason already has her next masterpiece in mind.

