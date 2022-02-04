I-85 SB at Taylor Road delayed after ‘major crash’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash near Taylor Road.

According to Montgomery police, the two-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer and happened around 12:20 p.m. on I-85 SB near exit 9. The drivers both sustained minor injuries.

Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

MPD says lanes will reopen as soon as possible.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.