Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

I-85 SB at Taylor Road delayed after ‘major crash’

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road will be delayed after a “major...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road will be delayed after a “major crash,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash near Taylor Road.

According to Montgomery police, the two-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer and happened around 12:20 p.m. on I-85 SB near exit 9. The drivers both sustained minor injuries.

Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

MPD says lanes will reopen as soon as possible.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
1 shot, 1 detained in ‘road-rage incident’ near Auburn elementary school
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville

Latest News

Police Lights
I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway clear after early delays
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
I-85 NB in Auburn reopens after vehicle fire
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared