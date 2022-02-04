Advertise
Macon County roads damaged in Thursday storms, NWS to survey Elmore County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency says the National Weather Service will be surveying the area Saturday following Thursday’s severe weather.

According to the Elmore County EMA, the severe storm passed over Deatsville, Holtville, Lake Jordan and Titus. The EMA office reported minor damage, including downed trees and power lines. The most damage was reported from the first tornado warning near Marina Road and Lightwood Road.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, motorists are urged to use caution while driving through Macon County. Lee said several roadways had been washed out due to the severe weather and flooding.

“Multiple county roads have been flooded. Macon County’s road and bridge department, in conjunction with our agency and the sheriff’s office, are surveying the ongoing damages,” Lee added.

Macon County motorists are encouraged to take caution driving after Thursday's storms.
Macon County motorists are encouraged to take caution driving after Thursday's storms.((Source: Macon County EMA))
In Hale County, a person died and three other people had critical injuries. The EMA Director Russell Weedan said the woman who died in the storms was pulled from beneath a home. The other three injured were removed from the same mobile home.

