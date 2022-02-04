Advertise
Man charged with capital murder in New Year’s Day shooting

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a New Year’s Day homicide investigation.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Ja’Michael Tyler, 23, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Sankey, 34.

The shooting took place on New Year’s Day on Mobile Road and Beecher Street around 3 p.m. Around 6 p.m., police released photos of a man and woman wanted for questioning in Sankey’s death.

Coleman says Tyler was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshal’s task force. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

