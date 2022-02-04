Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Ohio retailer to pay $5M in Alabama gender bias case

An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million...
An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit.(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the agreement in a statement Wednesday about American Freight Management Co. The company’s website shows it has more than 300 closeout stores nationwide in 40 states operating as American Freight Furniture and Mattress.

The commission claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2019 that American Freight had a nationwide pattern of discriminating against women to work in its warehouse-style stores.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
1 shot, 1 detained in ‘road-rage incident’ near Auburn elementary school
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama

Latest News

A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.
1 dead in Montgomery apartment fire Thursday
Rain coverage dwindles through the day.
From very active to very quiet
The average list price in the River Region is around $212,965, per the Montgomery Area...
Realtor: River Region housing market looking ‘brisk’ in 2022
First Alert 12
Showers & storms linger overnight