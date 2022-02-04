Advertise
Rutledge man dies after vehicle hits tree in roadway

A Rutledge man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Rutledge man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jimmy Carl Bees, 58, was killed when the 2009 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Bees was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, Bees was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Crenshaw County 28, about four miles north of the Luverne city limits.

