Rutledge man dies after vehicle hits tree in roadway

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Rutledge man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jimmy Carl Bees, 58, was killed when the 2009 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Bees was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, Bees was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Crenshaw County 28, about four miles north of the Luverne city limits.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.