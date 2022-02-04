Advertise
Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

