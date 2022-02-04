Advertise
Strong storms cause power outages in several counties

Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.

According to Alabama Power, about 2,200 customers were without power as of 6 p.m.

The outages were concentrated in the following areas:

  • Dallas County – 830 customers
  • Montgomery County – 570 customers
  • Elmore County – 530 customers
  • Autauga County – 100 customers

There were also scattered outages in Tallapoosa, Bullock and Butler counties.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

