Strong storms cause power outages in several counties
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.
According to Alabama Power, about 2,200 customers were without power as of 6 p.m.
The outages were concentrated in the following areas:
- Dallas County – 830 customers
- Montgomery County – 570 customers
- Elmore County – 530 customers
- Autauga County – 100 customers
There were also scattered outages in Tallapoosa, Bullock and Butler counties.
