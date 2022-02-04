Strong storms cause power outages in several counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.

According to Alabama Power, about 2,200 customers were without power as of 6 p.m.

The outages were concentrated in the following areas:

Dallas County – 830 customers

Montgomery County – 570 customers

Elmore County – 530 customers

Autauga County – 100 customers

There were also scattered outages in Tallapoosa, Bullock and Butler counties.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.