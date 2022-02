ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Troy men’s basketball team took on Georgia State in Atlanta Thursday night.

It was a close game with just under five minutes of play, but Keiffer Punter hit a 3 to push Troy ahead.

The Trojans went 6 for 6 at the free throw line in the final minutes of the game to seal it and win 67-63.

They improved 15-7 on the season.

