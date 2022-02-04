Advertise
From very active to very quiet

No rain is in the forecast through at least next Thursday
Drying out later today
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather will become less active as today progresses. We’ll have some morning rain around, but coverage will dwindle as we push into the afternoon.

Light rain continues into the afternoon, especially southeast of Montgomery.
Light rain continues into the afternoon, especially southeast of Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)

Any afternoon light rain would likely be confined to the southeastern counties -- south of I-85 and east of I-65. Regardless of any rain, it will be gloomy and overcast all day.

Temperatures today will struggle mightily as cold northerly winds of 10-15 mph keep us chilly. Highs will be in the mid-40s at best.

It will be sharply colder tonight.
It will be sharply colder tonight.(WSFA 12 News)

The below average temperatures will continue through the weekend and through next week. We don’t have a single day above normal through at least the end of next week.

Sunshine will rule the weekend, but highs will barely get to 50 on Saturday with a breeze once again. Sunday is slightly better in the mid-50s with some afternoon clouds spilling in from the southeast. Both mornings will be spent in the upper 20s. Brr!

Sunshine and colder weather this weekend.
Sunshine and colder weather this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Cloud cover will continue to increase Sunday night and give way to a mainly cloudy day on Monday. We don’t expect any rain, but Monday will be cool and rather gray.

Sunshine should be the dominating force for Tuesday and the remainder of next week. Even with that being the case, the afternoons will be in the 50s and 60s with cold overnights in the 30s.

We stay below normal.
We stay below normal.(WSFA 12 News)

