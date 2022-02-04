The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
WAFF 48 is your home for The Winter Olympics in 2022!
Watch daily events at the following links:
February 4 @ 5:30 a.m. - NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE
February 4 @ 5:30 a.m. - NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE (AD)
February 4 @ 11 a.m. - NBC Preview Show - Winter Olympics
February 4 @ 11 a.m. - NBC Preview Show - Winter Olympics (AD)
February 4 @ 1 p.m. - Full Olympic Coverage
February 4 @ 7 p.m. - NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony
February 4 @ 7 p.m. - NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony (AD)
February 4 @ 7 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE
February 4 @ 7 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR
February 4 @ 8:45 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying (Jamie Anderson)
February 4 @ 9 p.m. - Training - Men’s Downhill
February 4 @ 10 p.m. - Women’s Prelim CAN vs FIN
February 4 @ 10:50 p.m. - Full Olympic Coverage
February 4 @ 11:15 p.m. - Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualification
February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA
February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR
February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN
February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
February 5 @ 1:45 p.m. - Women’s Skiathlon (Jessie Diggins)
February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s 3000m
February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s Prelim CZE vs. SWE
February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s Prelim DEN vs. JPN
February 5 @ 3 p.m. - Mixed Relay
February 5 @ 3:45 p.m. - Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final (Anna Hoffmann)
February 5 @ 4 p.m. - Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2
February 5 @ 5 p.m. - Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats (Maame Biney, Kristen Santos)
February 5 @ 5:10 p.m. - Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2 (Chris Mazdzer)
February 5 @ 5:25 p.m. - Men’s Moguls Finals (Cole McDonald, Dylan Walczyk)
February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN
February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI
February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA
February 5 @ 7 p.m. - The Olympic Show
February 5 @ 7 p.m. - Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC (Hilary Knight)
February 5 @ 8:30 p.m. - Hockey, Luge & More
February 5 @ 9 p.m. - Olympic Ice
