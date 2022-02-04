The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games

Advertise
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAFF 48 is your home for The Winter Olympics in 2022!

Beijing 2022
Beijing 2022(NBC/Winter Olympics)

SEE THE UPDATED MEDAL COUNT HERE

READ THE LATEST STORIES FROM THE 2022 GAMES

Watch daily events at the following links:

February 4 @ 5:30 a.m. - NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE

February 4 @ 5:30 a.m. - NBC Special - Opening Ceremony LIVE (AD)

February 4 @ 11 a.m. - NBC Preview Show - Winter Olympics

February 4 @ 11 a.m. - NBC Preview Show - Winter Olympics (AD)

February 4 @ 1 p.m. - Full Olympic Coverage

February 4 @ 7 p.m. - NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony

February 4 @ 7 p.m. - NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony (AD)

February 4 @ 7 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE

February 4 @ 7 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR

February 4 @ 8:45 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying (Jamie Anderson)

February 4 @ 9 p.m. - Training - Men’s Downhill

February 4 @ 10 p.m. - Women’s Prelim CAN vs FIN

February 4 @ 10:50 p.m. - Full Olympic Coverage

February 4 @ 11:15 p.m. - Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualification

February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA

February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR

February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN

February 5 @ 12 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)

February 5 @ 1:45 p.m. - Women’s Skiathlon (Jessie Diggins)

February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s 3000m

February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s Prelim CZE vs. SWE

February 5 @ 2:30 p.m. - Women’s Prelim DEN vs. JPN

February 5 @ 3 p.m. - Mixed Relay

February 5 @ 3:45 p.m. - Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final (Anna Hoffmann)

February 5 @ 4 p.m. - Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2

February 5 @ 5 p.m. - Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats (Maame Biney, Kristen Santos)

February 5 @ 5:10 p.m. - Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2 (Chris Mazdzer)

February 5 @ 5:25 p.m. - Men’s Moguls Finals (Cole McDonald, Dylan Walczyk)

February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN

February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI

February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)

February 5 @ 6 p.m. - Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA

February 5 @ 7 p.m. - The Olympic Show

February 5 @ 7 p.m. - Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC (Hilary Knight)

February 5 @ 8:30 p.m. - Hockey, Luge & More

February 5 @ 9 p.m. - Olympic Ice

Winter Olympic Highlights:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

