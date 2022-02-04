WSFA welcomes Rosie Langello, Jahmal Kennedy to the sports team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is welcoming a new sports team!

Rosie Langello and Jahmal Kennedy are joining the WSFA Sports team this month.

Langello is taking on the role of sports director. She is seventh person, as well as the first woman, to hold the role at WSFA.

“I’m thrilled to be joining WSFA 12 News as the new Sports Director! I can’t wait to start telling stories about the local athletes in Montgomery and surrounding areas in Alabama. I’m also excited to get involved in the community,” Langello said.

A native of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Langello says she is thrilled to finally be living in the south. She has spent her entire life living in the northeast covering sports in north and central Pennsylvania. Her first two jobs were in the Keystone state at WBRE in Scranton, Pennsylvania and WTAJ in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

She most recently spent the last 18 months working at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island.

Langello has experience covering Penn State, Northwestern as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, the Boston Celtics, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.

Growing up, her family was heavily involved in sports. She has three older sister who all played soccer. She also played soccer as well as field hockey growing up.

For several years, Langello and her dad coached the Lebanon County Special Olympics soccer team, a team that her sister, Anna, played on.

WSFA News Director Scott Duff said he cannot wait for the viewers to get to watch and know Rosie.

“I am excited to get the chance to work with Rosie. Her passion for sports and storytelling is infectious. Rosie’s sports knowledge is also second to none. She brings great experience to our Sports Director role covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins and many colleges including Penn State and Northwestern,” Duff said. “Rosie is super excited to land at WSFA 12 News and have the chance to cover all the sports in central and south Alabama. I cannot wait for our viewers to get the chance to watch and get to know Rosie – they are in for a treat.”

Rosie obtained her bachelor’s from Bloomsburg University in 2016, and got her master’s in journalism from Northwestern University. When she is not working, she enjoys running, reading and watching football and basketball.

Kennedy is joining the team as sports reporter/anchor, and he is no stranger to the River Region. The Mobile native graduated from Troy University in 2017 and worked at WSFA 12 News as a digital content producer until 2020. He then joined WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota as a sports reporter/anchor.

“I am honored and excited to become a part of the WSFA 12 News family once again. I look forward to carrying on the storied history that is the sports department at the station. I’m excited to get to work with Rosie. From early conversations with her, she is an exceptional person and a really great sports reporter and anchor. I look forward to my/our future at WSFA!” Kennedy said.

Duff said he can’t wait to get Kennedy started.

“Jahmal is a great example of how hard work and determination pay off to realize a dream. Four-and-a-half years ago he came to WSFA 12 News as a Digital Content Producer, who loved writing about sports. Jahmal had a couple opportunities, but really wanted to be a full-time sports reporter. Chasing his dream, he left Alabama and headed north to WDAY, taking a job as a sports reporter/anchor. His work there covering North Dakota State’s FCS Football Championship as well as a wide range of sports – earned him a job on our sports team,” Duff said. “Jahmal is from Mobile, a Troy University grad and is very familiar with all we do at WSFA 12 News. He is the right person at the right time to help continue the rich tradition of talented people covering sports for our loyal viewers. I can’t wait for him to get started so Montgomery can see Jahmal’s good work.”

Kennedy enjoys watching and talking about sports. His favorite sport is baseball. He also enjoys movies, reading and anime.

