Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN DEER, Wis. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others injured near an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reported at the Park Plaza apartment complex Saturday morning, according to local media agencies.

The Associated Press reported Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said they had a suspect in custody during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

He said officers arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. During the incident, the suspect did shoot at the officers, according to Nimmer, but no officers were injured nor did they return fire.

Nimmer also reported one of the injured victims is in critical condition. He did not give the names or ages of the victims but did say no children were harmed in the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported via Twitter that they were called to the scene for the preliminary report of an adult male victim and an adult female victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors
A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.
1 dead in Montgomery apartment fire Thursday
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
Ja’Michael Tyler, 23, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in New Year’s Day shooting
Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Taylor Road.
I-85 SB at Taylor Road reopens after ‘major crash’

Latest News

A worker clears slush and freezing rain from the sidewalk, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston. A...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
A recent report finds Latinas are leaving their jobs at higher rates than any other demographic.
Latinas leaving job market at higher rates than other demographics, report says
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Elmore County Thursday
Travis Reinking listens to the closing rebuttal during his trial at the Justice A. A. Birch...
Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole