Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a suit that would block President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.

“Biden’s overall scheme to federalize vaccination policy and force vaccines on the American people has been left in shambles by defeat after defeat in the courts, and I am proud to have been a part of those victories,” said Attorney General Marshall. “While his healthcare-worker vaccine mandate has survived certain challenges on appeal, new facts and additional legal infirmities render this mandate too unlawful.”

“Furthermore, this unlawful mandate is causing havoc in the healthcare labor market across the nation—especially in rural communities—and does not account for the pandemic’s changing circumstances. I have joined with 15 other attorneys general in filing an amended complaint to seek an end to Biden’s unnecessary and un-American healthcare-worker vaccine,” said Marshall.

Marshall joined attorneys general in 15 others states in filing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

