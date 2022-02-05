Armed robbery at Prattville business under investigation
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business Friday afternoon.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the robbery took place at the Legacy Finance Company on the 1700 block of East Main Street. A man in a sweat suit walked in and had a weapon.
The man then took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.