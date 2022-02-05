Armed robbery at Prattville business under investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business Friday afternoon.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the robbery took place at the Legacy Finance Company on the 1700 block of East Main Street. A man in a sweat suit walked in and had a weapon.

The man then took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

