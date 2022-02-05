Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Armed robbery at Prattville business under investigation

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business Friday afternoon.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the robbery took place at the Legacy Finance Company on the 1700 block of East Main Street. A man in a sweat suit walked in and had a weapon.

The man then took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
1 shot, 1 detained in ‘road-rage incident’ near Auburn elementary school
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.
1 dead in Montgomery apartment fire Thursday
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed

Latest News

Nick's Friday evening forecast
Nick's Friday evening forecast
County Road 12: Beautiful Table Settings
County Road 12: Beautiful Table Settings
Atlanta group protests Montgomery violence for Black History Month
Atlanta group protests Montgomery violence for Black History Month
Debate over bill to keep Alabamians from being taxed for pandemic relief
Debate over bill to keep Alabamians from being taxed for pandemic relief
March and rally held in Tuskegee in honor of Rosa Parks
March and rally held in Tuskegee in honor of Rosa Parks