Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Clear skies & very cold temperatures expected overnight

Sunday is looking a bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Very low end rain chance is back by Monday.
FIRST ALERT 12: The latest look at temperatures as we track another cold night ahead. Also, a quick look at the hour-by-hour future radar for Sunday.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunny skies, temperatures outside have been well below average during our Saturday. Expect clear conditions to stick around through the afternoon and evening. Winds will become light tonight and lows will fall into the 20s and 30s area wide.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph. Lows Sunday night will cool into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. There is a low end chance for rain Sunday night, for locations in East and Southeast Alabama.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Monday we will see mostly cloudy conditions with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. The low end chance for a few showers remain in place, mainly in Lower and South Alabama. Overnight Monday we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is also looking on the dry side, with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday night we will keep with mostly clear skies and see lows again in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we will see lows back into the lower 30s.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday night, we will keep with clear conditions and see lows hovering in the middle 30s.

Friday also looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Overnight Friday, skies will be partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s.

The start of the weekend ahead is looking dry as well. Highs will warm back into the middle to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors
A person has died after an apartment fire in Montgomery Thursday night.
1 dead in Montgomery apartment fire Thursday
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
Ja’Michael Tyler, 23, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in New Year’s Day shooting
Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Taylor Road.
I-85 SB at Taylor Road reopens after ‘major crash’

Latest News

The latest look at temperatures as we track another cold night ahead. Also, a quick look at the...
The latest look at temperatures as we track another cold night ahead.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday.
NWS confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes hit Elmore County Thursday
First Alert 12
Sunny yet chilly for Saturday, a bit warmer Sunday
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest hour-by-hour look at future temperatures.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest hour-by-hour look at future temperatures.