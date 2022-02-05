Clear skies & very cold temperatures expected overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunny skies, temperatures outside have been well below average during our Saturday. Expect clear conditions to stick around through the afternoon and evening. Winds will become light tonight and lows will fall into the 20s and 30s area wide.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph. Lows Sunday night will cool into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. There is a low end chance for rain Sunday night, for locations in East and Southeast Alabama.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy conditions with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. The low end chance for a few showers remain in place, mainly in Lower and South Alabama. Overnight Monday we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is also looking on the dry side, with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday night we will keep with mostly clear skies and see lows again in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we will see lows back into the lower 30s.

Thursday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday night, we will keep with clear conditions and see lows hovering in the middle 30s.

Friday also looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Overnight Friday, skies will be partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s.

The start of the weekend ahead is looking dry as well. Highs will warm back into the middle to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

