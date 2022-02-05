Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘I’m a girl of my word:’ Bengals fan makes good on Super Bowl bet with husband to shave head

Erica Humphrey’s husband kept giving her outs. She didn’t want them.
‘I’m a girl of my word:’ Bengals fan makes good on Super Bowl bet with husband to shave head
‘I’m a girl of my word:’ Bengals fan makes good on Super Bowl bet with husband to shave head
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One Bengals fan said if the team made it to the Super Bowl this season, she would shave her head.

And she followed through.

Erica Humphrey is a lifelong member of Who Dey Nation.

“It’s so freeing,” she said removing her beanie.

The bet started as a friendly wager between her and her husband, but it came to fruition when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

“He’d tease me you know? ‘You should just shave it off like I did, just shave it off like I did,’” she recalled. “So we were sitting there and I was like, ‘Ok, you know what? If we make it to the Super Bowl, I’ll shave my head.’”

Cue the clippers.

“He kept giving me an out,” she said. “He was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Are you sure you want to do this?’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it! It’s just hair. It’ll grow back. Let’s do it.’ I’m a girl of my word.”

She has another wager in place if the Bengals beat the Rams.

“We’ll get tattoos if we win,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

The Montgomery Interpretive Center is the final installment of three interpretive centers along...
Black History Month: Montgomery Interpretive Center keeps history alive for future generations
Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama completely dry all week
The Montgomery Interpretive Center is the final installment of three interpretive centers along...
Montgomery Interpretive Center keeps history alive for future generations
First Alert 12
Tracking a relatively quiet week ahead
After clouds & a small rain chance for Mon, we are tracking a relatively quiet remainder of the...
After clouds & a small rain chance for Mon, we are tracking a relatively quiet remainder of the week