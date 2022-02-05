Advertise
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured

Darin Starr
Darin Starr(Crimestoppers)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONDO. Texas (WTVY) -A manhunt for suspected killer Darin Starr ended Saturday with his capture in Texas.

Starr was taken into custody about 1 a.m. west of San Antonio, his arrest confirmed to News 4 by Texas law enforcement officials.

He had aggressively been sought on charges that he aided his brother, Jason Starr, to kill an Alabama school teacher to whom Jason had been married.

A federal indictment claims Darin Starr, in 2017, accepted a motorcycle and cash to brutally shoot his former sister-in-law, Sara Starr, as she left home, headed to the Enterprise, Alabama school where she taught.

Jason Starr had always been suspected despite his iron clad alibi--he had been eating at a café when the murder occurred—making the case more challenging for investigators. He is charged with murder for hire.

The federal indictment issued in Alabama’s Middle District claims Jason gave Darin a 2016 Triumph and cash to kill his former wife, with whom he had been involved in a bitterly contested divorce case.

Sara was shot only days after her former husband had been served with divorce related court documents that ordered $2550 in spousal and child support be deducted from his paycheck each month.

Darin Starr, charged with murder, awaits extradition to Alabama while Jason is free on his personal recognizance, awaiting trial.

Reward money for Darin’s capture had surpassed $20,000 this week and he had been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

