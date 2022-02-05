Advertise
Sunny yet chilly for Saturday, a bit warmer Sunday

Sunshine and dry weather is back in the forecast for the weekend and most of the week ahead.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is looking drier. Saturday we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, gusts again will be around 20 mph. Saturday night, lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s under partly cloudy conditions. North winds will become light overnight.

Sunday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east Sunday around 5 mph. Lows Sunday night will again fall into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Monday expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. There is a low end chance for a few showers mainly in Lower and South Alabama. Overnight Monday we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is also looking on the dry side, with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday night we will keep with mostly clear skies and see lows again in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we will see lows back into the lower 30s.

Thursday also looks mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday night, we will keep with clear conditions and see lows hovering in the middle 30s.

Friday also looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

