Sunny yet chilly for Saturday, a bit warmer Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is looking drier. Saturday we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, gusts again will be around 20 mph. Saturday night, lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s under partly cloudy conditions. North winds will become light overnight.

Sunday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east Sunday around 5 mph. Lows Sunday night will again fall into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Monday expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. There is a low end chance for a few showers mainly in Lower and South Alabama. Overnight Monday we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is also looking on the dry side, with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday night we will keep with mostly clear skies and see lows again in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we will see lows back into the lower 30s.

Thursday also looks mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday night, we will keep with clear conditions and see lows hovering in the middle 30s.

Friday also looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

