Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Visitors to Alabama’s state Capitol often stop next door at “the First White House of the Confederacy,” where Confederate President Jefferson Davis lived at the start of the Civil War.

Many have been met by the receptionist, Evelyn England. The 62-year-old Black woman retired this week after 12 years on the job. She told The Associated Press that she wishes the museum would spell out how slavery was a catalyst for the Civil War.

She has also filed a racial discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The state agency that runs the museum declined to comment, calling it a personnel matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
File image
Armed robbery at Prattville business under investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely

Latest News

There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
First Alert 12
Tracking a relatively quiet week ahead