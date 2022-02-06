Advertise
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel

There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2022.
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup is underway at the Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. following an overnight fire.

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue spokesman said units responded to the two-story building shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said the firefighters saw smoke and flames in a first-floor room.

Cooper said the fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to that room. It is not yet known if any other rooms were affected.

The hotel manager, Jack Balajrishnan, said there were two guests in the room when it happened. He said those guests reported that a phone charger caught fire while pugged in. However, the fire department is still investigating to confirm the cause.

Balajrishnan said most of the damage was contained to that room, but there was some smoke damage to the rooms on either side.

He said contractors are coming in to assess the total damage,

