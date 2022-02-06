Advertise
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Darrell Manning has been reported missing.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

The sheriff’s office says Darrell Manning, 61, was reported missing through Anderson County, Tennessee. He was last seen on Saturday walking away from a traffic accident on Interstate 85 southbound at the 17 mile marker in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said first responders searched for him the morning of the accident and again on Sunday morning, but could not find him.

Manning requires several medications and may be experiencing a medical condition that impairs his cognitive ability, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who knows Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

