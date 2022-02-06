Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gospel music was being played as folks marched through a Montgomery neighborhood. It was an effort to restore peace to an area that experienced such tragedy.

“My sister in Virginia sent me the article about Mr. Hand, and it just hit my heart,” Candlelight Ministries pastor Vernalisa Bruce said.

Community members are lifting their voices up in prayer along Texas Street, which is the same road that a man was recently shot in front of his 2-year-old son.

The victim was 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr. He was the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Hand.

The shooting happened in January, but this community is still rattled. They’re out on the streets praying for hope and healing for the family impacted.

“We have several different churches represented here,” Bruce said. “We’re doing it in his honor, and of course in the name of God.”

The pastor believes in the power of prayer and to transform Montgomery to end these violent attacks.

She wants to host other prayer walks like this one.

“Praying against domestic violence situations,” Bruce said. “We’re praying against molestation, against incest, anything that would break the human spirit.”

It’s In hopes that families find peace, one neighborhood at a time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.