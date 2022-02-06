Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Troy head softball coach taking medical leave

Troy University announced that head softball coach Beth Mullins is taking a leave of absence to...
Troy University announced that head softball coach Beth Mullins is taking a leave of absence to deal with a health issue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trojans’ head softball head coach will be away from the field for awhile.

Troy University announced Sunday that head coach Beth Mullins is taking a medical leave of absence to deal with a health issue. The university did not specify the nature of that issue nor when she is expected to return.

“Troy fully supports Mullins and her decision to step away from the team to focus on her well-being,” the university said in a news release.

Troy’s two assistant coaches, Taylor Smartt and Holly Ward, will serve as the co-interim head coaches during her absence. Smartt will focus on Troy’s offense and defensive efforts, while Ward will manage the pitching staff.

Kristy Lawrence, Troy’s director of operations for the past 10 seasons, will assist Smartt and Ward.

Mullins is in her eighth season of leading Troy’s softball program.

Troy will open the 2022 season this weekend by hosting the Trojan Classic. The Trojans will play twice Friday, twice Saturday and once on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault
File image
Armed robbery at Prattville business under investigation
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely

Latest News

No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama on Feb. 5, 2022.
Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55
The Troy women’s basketball team beat South Alabama 84-52 on Feb. 5, 2022.
Troy women’s basketball dominates South Alabama 84-52
The Troy Trojans defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road Saturday.
Troy MBB defeats Georgia Southern 61-52
Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got...
Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72