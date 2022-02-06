Advertise
Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55

No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama on Feb. 5, 2022.
No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama on Feb. 5, 2022.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama.

Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky, including Tshiebwe.

Alabama shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range, the latter being the worst of in coach Nate Oats’ tenure.

Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

