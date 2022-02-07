3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people are facing felony charges in three separate robberies that took place in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Alicia Brier, 34; Desmond Roper, 37; and Christopher Tyson, 30; are each charged with first-degree robbery.

Brier’s charge is related to a Sunday morning incident in the 4400 block of Narrow Lane Road. Court records say Brier and an unidentified second suspect threatened the victim and stole a 2015 Toyota Camry. The second suspect hit the victim in the head with a gun during the incident.

Coleman says Brier was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody later in the day.

Roper was charged in relation to a Saturday evening incident in the 1600 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Court records say Roper attempted to rob the Citgo gas station while armed with a handgun.

Roper was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene, Coleman added.

Tyson’s charge is related to a robbery which took place Jan. 20 in the 2200 block of South Forbes Drive. Court records related to his arrest were not immediately available.

Each suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they were placed under a $60,000 bail each.

