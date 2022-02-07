Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama is the #6 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Stacker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Alabama is the #6 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages to companies and people’s homes. And those who live in dense urban environments may wish to consider working in food delivery, bringing food from restaurants to people’s homes and offices.

Regardless of what type of deliveries drivers make, wages for their work will vary widely across the United States. However, as of mid-2021, a severe shortage of drivers—particularly in trucking—is causing supply chain issues across the country, and workers may be able to see an increase in wages due to the tightened supply of their labor.

Circuit used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to rank the highest-paying states for delivery drivers by estimated average annual wages, also including the statistics for the total estimated employment of drivers in the state. Data was taken from three specific occupations as categorized by BLS: driver/sales workers, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, and light truck drivers. Data for Delaware’s employment doesn’t include an estimate for driver/sales workers. There are 3,162,630 Americans employed in delivery nationally, with an average hourly wage of $19.08, and an average annual wage of $39,689.

Alabama by the numbers

  • Average annual wage: $37,237
  • Average hourly wage: $17.90
  • Total employment: 49,780

Delivery drivers will soon have some new goods to transport to Alabamians in need of beer, wine, and spirits on demand. Legislation was just passed in the state allowing for the delivery of alcohol, which previously had been prohibited.

States where delivery drivers make the most

  1. Alaska: $48,893 average annual wage ($23.50 average hourly wage)
  2. Washington: $46,173 average annual wage ($22.20 average hourly wage)
  3. Massachusetts: $45,373 average annual wage ($21.81 average hourly wage)

States where delivery drivers make the least

  1. Mississippi: $35,653 average annual wage ($17.14 average hourly wage)
  2. South Carolina: $35,833 average annual wage ($17.23 average hourly wage)
  3. Florida: $36,323 average annual wage ($17.47 average hourly wage)

This story originally appeared on Circuit and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.
Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama will be completely this week