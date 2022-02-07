Black History Month: Montgomery Interpretive Center keeps history alive for future generations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Interpretive Center is the final installment of three interpretive centers along the Selma to Montgomery Civil Rights Trail. The center tells about the events and the route connected to the Selma to Montgomery march.

The location of the Montgomery Interpretive Center is strategic. It sits adjacent to Alabama State University’s football stadium, right across from the homes of civil rights icon Ralph Abernathy and singer Nat King Cole. Inside, the interpretive center takes you right back to the 1960s in Montgomery.

The National Park Service oversees the Montgomery Interpretive Center. To keep this history directly tied to the future, the Montgomery Interpretive Center is staffed by student interns from ASU. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more and plan your visit here.

The two other centers along the Selma to Montgomery trail are in Selma at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge and along Highway 80 in Lowndes County.

