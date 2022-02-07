Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Burrow focusing on Super Bowl prep, eliminating distractions ahead of Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the AFC Championship trophy at the conclusion of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl week has arrived. For Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, it’s just another week.

The 25-year-old quarterback finds himself in rare company. Come Feb. 13, he will become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl in his second season.

Among the players Burrow is on that shortlist with, Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino, who never got back to the Super Bowl after his second-year appearance.

Knowing nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, Burrow says he and his team need to take advantage of the opportunity.

Burrow says the key to seizing the moment comes down to the preparation for the game and eliminating the distractions that come with Super Bowl week.

As he explained in Monday’s media briefing, Burrow is trying to silence the noise, which he said won’t be easy since the game is in Los Angeles.

“The team that handles those distractions the best is going to end up winning the game,” Burrow said.

Burrow says the feelings surrounding Super Bowl LVI are the same as any other big game he has played in.

The Bengals QB compared the current feeling going into the Super Bowl to playing for the state championship in high school.

“The players get better, and the scheme gets better and everything, but at the end of the day, your mindset stays the same,” Burrow explained.

Going up against some great players on the Los Angeles Rams defense will create the on-field pressure.

Burrow highlighted Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller as guys must key on.

Burrow says he knows those three will create pressure and fully believes the Bengals coaches have a “great plan” that will work.

Winning the matchup, Burrow says, will come be decided by two things: “One, how I’m able to get the ball out of my hands and get it to my playmakers in space and two, how we’re going to be able to handle them up front and I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen.”

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting

Latest News

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl
Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview