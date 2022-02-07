Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile

Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will be canceled from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.(unknown | Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting this fall, Carnival cruises will not be sailing out of Mobile’s port for almost a year. This is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s restart plans from the pandemic.

Carnival says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will be canceled from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. The company says it will announce a new operating plan for Mobile cruises at a later date.

Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from Mar. 5 through Oct. 10, 2022.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued this statement following the announcement:

“We are obviously very disappointed in this news. However, we are confident in our relationship with Carnival and its leadership moving forward. Christine Duffy is planning to be in Mobile to personally to welcome guests and celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary with us when cruises resume on March 5, 2022 — further signaling their commitment to the City of Mobile and our port.

“Despite the recent news, we remain excited about the resumption of cruises between March and October, which will provide a needed shot in the arm for the dozens of businesses that serve the guests who come to cruise out of Mobile. The focus of our staff and the City’s leadership will continue to be providing the best service we can for any cruise liner that wishes to operate out of Mobile.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 85 southbound before Taylor Road in Montgomery...
I-85 South reopens near Taylor Road after crash cleared
White House correspondent talks Russia and Ukraine, SCOTUS, Pence
White House correspondent talks Russia and Ukraine, SCOTUS, Pence
Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case
Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama will be completely dry this week
I-85 wreck cleared
I-85 wreck cleared