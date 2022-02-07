Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A man from Arizona who won a jackpot in Las Vegas in January is finally getting his prize.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said a communications error on a progressive slot machine prevented Robert Taylor from realizing he had won.

An extensive review of the slot machine after Taylor returned to Arizona confirmed he won $229,368.52.

The casino worked with several agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify and notify Taylor of his winnings.

They reviewed hours of surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and analyzed rideshare data to figure out Taylor’s identity.

He will collect his winnings at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino this weekend.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama completely dry all week
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 85 southbound before Taylor Road in Montgomery...
I-85 South closed near Taylor Road due to crash
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’