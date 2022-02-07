Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Class Act: Magnet school art teacher Rebecca Lee says art is therapy

Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act.
Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rebecca Lee puts her pen to the paper and turns her passion into purpose.

The art teacher at Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School in Montgomery has taught for nearly 15 years. Majority of her career, she was a first-grade teacher, and recently, she transitioned and started teaching art classes.

“I love working with kids, but art has always been my passion,” Lee said.

Lee said she thinks art is just as important as academics. For many children, art is therapeutic, and it can teach them how to deal with emotions, stress, and more.

Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act.
Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“I think it’s so important, it just, I mean it works just a different part of your brain and the creativity that you learn in art, you can transfer to into all of these other facets,” Lee said. “You know, in math, there’s a right or wrong answer. In art, there’s not a right or wrong answer, there aren’t any mistakes.”

Her dedication to her students and art makes Mrs. Rebecca Lee a true class act.

“It’s an honor. It just makes you feel like the things that you do, people appreciate them,” Lee added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st...
Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president
A University of Alabama building named for a former governor who led the Ku Klux Klan a century...
Alabama building to share names of KKK leader, Black student
A Montgomery community college is closing a program currently used to train some first...
Trenholm State Community College to close EMS program
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis said the the additional revenue would be used for...
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase