Class Act: Magnet school art teacher Rebecca Lee says art is therapy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rebecca Lee puts her pen to the paper and turns her passion into purpose.

The art teacher at Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School in Montgomery has taught for nearly 15 years. Majority of her career, she was a first-grade teacher, and recently, she transitioned and started teaching art classes.

“I love working with kids, but art has always been my passion,” Lee said.

Lee said she thinks art is just as important as academics. For many children, art is therapeutic, and it can teach them how to deal with emotions, stress, and more.

Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“I think it’s so important, it just, I mean it works just a different part of your brain and the creativity that you learn in art, you can transfer to into all of these other facets,” Lee said. “You know, in math, there’s a right or wrong answer. In art, there’s not a right or wrong answer, there aren’t any mistakes.”

Her dedication to her students and art makes Mrs. Rebecca Lee a true class act.

“It’s an honor. It just makes you feel like the things that you do, people appreciate them,” Lee added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.