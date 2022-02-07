Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hale County getting six new community storm shelters after deadly EF-2 tornado

After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are...
After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are increasing safety measures.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are increasing safety measures.

The tornado damaged more than 60 homes and killed one woman. Hale County EMA director Russell Weeden says they now are working to get more community storm shelters.

Weeden says the state has already mapped out funding for six new shelters. They’ll be able to fit more than 100 people each. Weeden said they plan for two to go in Moundville. Two will go in Greensboro, along with one in Sawyerville and one in Akron.

He said since there are so many residents in mobile homes throughout the county, this could help next time there is a storm.

“All the critical and the fatality, all came out of a mobile home,” Weeden said. “It would have been nice for those people to have had a place to go.”

With tornado season coming in a few weeks, Weeden said the shelters likely won’t be in place in time.

Residents need to make sure they have a severe weather kit prepared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

Mrs. Lee is a true Class Act.
Class Act: Magnet school art teacher Rebecca Lee says art is therapy
Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama completely dry all week
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Over the past two weeks Alabama’s COVID-19 cases have dropped about 60 percent, according to...
Harris still ‘careful to declare victory’ after drop in COVID-19 cases
File Graphic
Opp bank victim of armed robbery