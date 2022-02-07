Hale County getting six new community storm shelters after deadly EF-2 tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a deadly EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County earlier this week, officials are increasing safety measures.

The tornado damaged more than 60 homes and killed one woman. Hale County EMA director Russell Weeden says they now are working to get more community storm shelters.

Weeden says the state has already mapped out funding for six new shelters. They’ll be able to fit more than 100 people each. Weeden said they plan for two to go in Moundville. Two will go in Greensboro, along with one in Sawyerville and one in Akron.

He said since there are so many residents in mobile homes throughout the county, this could help next time there is a storm.

“All the critical and the fatality, all came out of a mobile home,” Weeden said. “It would have been nice for those people to have had a place to go.”

With tornado season coming in a few weeks, Weeden said the shelters likely won’t be in place in time.

Residents need to make sure they have a severe weather kit prepared.

