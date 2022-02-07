I-85 South closed near Taylor Road due to crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near Taylor Road while crews respond to the scene of a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened before Exit 9.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Those using I-85 in this area should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

