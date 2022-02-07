I-85 South closed near Taylor Road due to crash

Advertise
A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 85 southbound before Taylor Road in Montgomery Monday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near Taylor Road while crews respond to the scene of a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened before Exit 9.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Those using I-85 in this area should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

