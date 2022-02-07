Advertise
Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in Auburn

Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.
Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama man is behind bars following a hit-and-run crash that left a person injured.

On February 6, Auburn police arrested 31-year-old Cortavius Watkins of Notasulga and charged him with a felony count of duty to give information and render aid.

According to police, an 18-year-old female had been hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk on February 6, after which the driver left the scene of the accident.

Police say the victim, who’s expected to recover, received treatment for injuries from EMS and Auburn Fire before being transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

Authorities identified the suspected vehicle due to it having damage consistent with evidence collected at the scene as well as information from others on scene. Police say Watkins was identified as driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.

