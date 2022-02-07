55 years pass since 25 killed in Dale’s Penthouse Restaurant blaze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marks the 55th anniversary of one of Montgomery’s deadliest fires, a blaze inside a swanky high-rise restaurant near the city’s downtown. The tragedy ultimately led to new regulations and fire safety rules, adopted across the nation, but it came at the cost of 25 lives.

It was Feb. 7, 1967, a Tuesday evening that started like any other as hungry customers, looking for delicious food and beautiful views of the city, filled Dale’s Penthouse Restaurant.

As customers dined inside the upscale eatery, located on top of the 11 story Walter Bragg Smith apartments building at the corner of Court and Clayton streets, a call was made to the Montgomery Fire Department.

“According to the original investigative report, a small fire started in the coat room of the restaurant likely caused by a lit pipe left in a jacket pocket,” Montgomery Fire Rescue explained in a social media post on Monday’s anniversary. “As guests ate dinner, an employee tried to put out the fire without alarming them. Smoke then began to enter the dining room, setting off a panic amongst the diners.”

Herbert Ratsch, who spoke with WSFA 12 News about the incident in 2016, was among the firefighter who responded to the scene. He noted that when crews first arrived on the scene in front of the building, they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. They couldn’t see any flames. The only thing that seemed a little odd was a window glass that came crashing down onto their vehicle.

After looking at each other and wondering what had just happened, the firefighters climbed into an elevator and made the climb. The malfunctioning elevator pulled them up to the tenth floor, just below the inferno.

“When the elevator doors opened, flames rushed in,” MFR stated. “They were able to get the doors closed, fill the gaps with clothing and climb out the top escape hatch exit. Once on top of the elevator car, they then slid down the elevator cables to safety.”

“It was like a tornado and the flames were rolling from the next floor up. I’m laying on the ground and I’m looking through this opening and I see somebody fall and they are on fire. Somebody else trips over them and they fell and they are on fire,” Ratsch said. He and others tried to pry open a door to rescue those inside, but the steel door wouldn’t budge.

Fire crews were able to rescue about 15 people who were on a patio outside the restaurant.

“As a result of this fire, new regulations were applied in the Fire Service,” MFR said. “Fire safety rules were put in across America from requirements on multiple exits in a room to changes in how stairwell doors are built. ‘In case of fire, use the stairs’ signage also evolved from this incident.”

The building still stands more than a half-century later but is now known as the Capitol Towers.

“Sacrifice is the cornerstone of being a firefighter, and that foundation teaches us that others come first. 55 years later, Montgomery Fire/Rescue remembers the firefighters that responded to the Dales Penthouse Fire on Feb. 7, 1967,” MFR wrote. “These firefighters were willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice and risk their lives in order to protect lives and save property. Let us never forget the victims, the brave deeds of the firefighters and continue to pay respect to these courageous souls when opportunity arises. Montgomery Fire/Rescue will never forget their efforts and salute them for their dedication to Public Safety.”

