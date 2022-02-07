Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Most of Alabama completely dry all week

Plenty of sunshine most days
Some see rain today, then it's looking great
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a nice and quiet week, Central Alabama! Other than today’s chance of showers in our southeastern counties, we’ve got no chance of rain through Saturday.

Cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and showers in our southeastern counties for today.
Cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and showers in our southeastern counties for today.(WSFA 12 News)

Most days will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with cold overnights in the 30s and mild afternoons. The exception to that will be today as we see cloudy skies and a cool afternoon in the lower 50s.

There will be a chance of some light rain southeast of Montgomery late this morning into the afternoon. That would mainly include Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

Rain showers are possible today in our southeastern counties, but then it's likely dry aside...
Rain showers are possible today in our southeastern counties, but then it's likely dry aside from Saturday night.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will clear out Tuesday morning, which will give way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s on Tuesday to the lower 60s on Wednesday to the middle 60s on Thursday.

Upper 60s are looking like a good bet for Friday before things change over the weekend. Saturday is still likely dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-60s.

We're on a warming trend all week.
We're on a warming trend all week.(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will swing through Saturday night, bringing a chance of showers and much colder air with it. Sunday and early next week will bring a return of highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said a federal jury convicted...
Ex-corrections officer gets 9 years for inmate assault

Latest News

The Montgomery Interpretive Center is the final installment of three interpretive centers along...
Black History Month: Montgomery Interpretive Center keeps history alive for future generations
The Montgomery Interpretive Center is the final installment of three interpretive centers along...
Montgomery Interpretive Center keeps history alive for future generations
First Alert 12
Tracking a relatively quiet week ahead
After clouds & a small rain chance for Mon, we are tracking a relatively quiet remainder of the...
After clouds & a small rain chance for Mon, we are tracking a relatively quiet remainder of the week