Most of Alabama completely dry all week
Plenty of sunshine most days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a nice and quiet week, Central Alabama! Other than today’s chance of showers in our southeastern counties, we’ve got no chance of rain through Saturday.
Most days will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with cold overnights in the 30s and mild afternoons. The exception to that will be today as we see cloudy skies and a cool afternoon in the lower 50s.
There will be a chance of some light rain southeast of Montgomery late this morning into the afternoon. That would mainly include Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.
Skies will clear out Tuesday morning, which will give way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s on Tuesday to the lower 60s on Wednesday to the middle 60s on Thursday.
Upper 60s are looking like a good bet for Friday before things change over the weekend. Saturday is still likely dry with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-60s.
A cold front will swing through Saturday night, bringing a chance of showers and much colder air with it. Sunday and early next week will bring a return of highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.