Most of Alabama will be completely dry this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a gray and cloudy first half, the rest of our Monday forecast is showing signs of improvement! Clouds have started to thin a bit, which will lead to a chilly night for many... the rest of the workweek features a good bit of sunshine, so warmer days are anticipated soon. Other than a few light showers in our southeastern counties, the chance for rain remain basically nonexistent Tuesday through the weekend.

Rain showers are possible today in our southeastern counties, but then it's likely dry aside from Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight low dip down into the 30s.

Most days will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy... temperatures will rise from the upper 50s on Tuesday to the lower 60s on Wednesday and then continue to soar into to the mid 60s by Thursday.

Upper 60s are looking like a good bet for Friday before things change over the weekend; Saturday is still dry with a few more clouds around and highs in the middle 60s.

We're on a warming trend all week. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will swing through Saturday night, bringing a chance of showers and much colder air with it. Sunday and early next week will bring a return of highs in the 50s.

There is no sign of really warm weather returning and sticking around at this point, but the third and fourth weeks of the month do look to feature less cold based on the latest long-range model guidance.

