Most of Alabama will be completely this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a nice and quiet week, central Alabama! Other than today’s showers in our southeastern counties, we’ve got no chance of rain through Saturday evening. Most days will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with cold overnights in the 30s and mild afternoons. The exception to that will be today as we see cloudy skies and a cool temperatures in the lower 50s.

Those with the chance of seeing some light rain showers include Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

Rain showers are possible today in our southeastern counties, but then it's likely dry aside from Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will clear out Tuesday morning, which will give way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s on Tuesday to the lower 60s on Wednesday to the middle 60s on Thursday.

Upper 60s are looking like a good bet for Friday before things change over the weekend. Saturday is still dry with a few more clouds around and highs in the middle 60s.

We're on a warming trend all week. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will swing through Saturday night, bringing a chance of showers and much colder air with it. Sunday and early next week will bring a return of highs in the 50s.

There is no sign of really warm weather returning and sticking around at this point, but the third and fourth weeks of the month do look to feature less cold based on the latest long-range model guidance.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.