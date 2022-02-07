Advertise
Opp bank victim of armed robbery

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - A credit union in Opp was robbed Monday morning.

Opp Police Chief, Kevin Chance told News 4, “I can confirm we have had a robbery this morning at Opp Micolas Mills Credit Union.”

Authorities reported the suspect is a Black male with medium to light skin color, wearing a brownish-colored jacket and a brownish derby style hat with a small bibb.

The male suspect was also wearing a black mask that covered his nose and mouth only.

After leaving the bank, police say the suspect left the scene heading in the direction of Cummings Avenue.

According to Opp police, the FBI is responding to assist in the investigation.

