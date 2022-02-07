Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pandemic leading adolescents to serious mental health issues

covid mental health
covid mental health(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Experts are sharing a dire warning for parents: teens and tweens now face a substantially high risk of serious mental health issues.

The American Academy of pediatrics blames social isolation, prompted by the pandemic.

“It’s going to take decades to find out the damage that has been going on for these past two years,” Dr. Mark Strassburg, Pediatrician & Medical Director, Dothan Pediatric Clinic, said.

Canceled classes, quarantine and remote learning were actions taken all aimed to protect students from a deadly virus.

Now, leading health experts say it created a new problem.

“I believe that the mental health issues, we’ll see for years to come,” Heather Johnson, Interim Mental Health Services Coordinator for Dothan City Schools, said.

Health experts say children and teens separated from their peers and learning to deal with loss over the past few years took its toll.

“We’re not designed to be isolated and kept a part. That’s never been the case ever,” Dr. Strassburg said.

Johnson shares how the effects of the pandemic took a toll on the school systems.

“It has increased the mental health crisis in schools’ systems, it has increased as much a 30 percent since pandemic started,” Johnson said.

Dothan City Schools data shows students perform better academically with in-person learning versus virtual or remote learning.

“Physically sitting in the classroom and being able to ask questions or discuss topics with teachers and you know your peers it is just overall better for academic achievement for most children,” Johnson said.

According to Dr. Strassburg, social connection for younger kids as they learn to communicate is important. For teens, he said it’s even more critical.

“They are kind of learning their social patterns, and they are developing relationships and all of that kind of stuff, and that is something that is really hard to replace once it’s gone. You miss it, and you don’t really have a chance to reconnect it,” Dr. Strassburg said.

Dr. Strassburg said more and more of his patients are struggling with depression, anxiety, and social phobias. Left un-checked, these feelings can worsen. He said the first step for parents is creating an open dialogue.

“So, any parent that wants to know has to ask and has to talk with their kids. If you don’t do that, you’re never going to know,” said Dr. Strassburg. “And let your children know they are loved and supported.”

He added, “Alabama students are likely to see fewer negative impacts from social isolation. That’s because districts across the state made it a priority to keep their doors open, but an impact is still there.”

Below are a few warning signs that parents can be aware of for their child who may be struggling with their mental health.

Emotional signs:

Persistent sadness

Drastic mood change

Withdrawing from friends and family

Outbursts or extreme irritability

Physical signs:

Weight loss

Frequent headaches or stomach aches

And poor performance – “Are their grades dropping?”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Darrell Manning has been reported missing.
Missing man last seen leaving wreck in Montgomery County
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
A former receptionist at "the First White House of the Confederacy" has filed a racial...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
A prayer walk was held along Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Prayer walk held after fatal Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Alabama is the #6 state where delivery drivers are paid the least
Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.
Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Some light rain is expected in our southeastern counties today.
Most of Alabama will be completely this week