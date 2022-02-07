Suspect sought in armed Prattville robbery

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a business in hopes that someone can identify the man.

According to a release from CrimeStoppers, the suspect is being sought in a robbery at Legacy Finance on Friday. The release said that the suspect, who is pictured wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie, came into the business with a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

After taking the money, the suspect ran in the direction of Badcock Furniture and then left the area in a silver Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in a business robbery. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information about this suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

