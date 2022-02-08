Advertise
1 dead after 6 ice skaters fall through frozen reservoir in California

Officials in California said six ice skaters fell through a frozen reservoir, leaving one...
Officials in California said six ice skaters fell through a frozen reservoir, leaving one person dead.(Sierra County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Six people who were ice skating on a frozen reservoir in California fell through the ice, leaving one person dead.

The Sierra County Sheriffs Office said eight people in total were skating on Stampede Reservoir on Saturday when six of them fell through the ice. The remaining two skaters who did not fall through the ice attempted to lift the others to safety.

Police aided in successfully rescuing five of the six skaters, with one of them suffering a dislocated shoulder. However, one skater could not be found. His body was recovered Sunday by dive team members. He was identified as William Smallfield, 72.

Officials warn to stay off frozen ponds and lakes to avoid any risk.

Sierra County is 120 miles northeast of Sacramento and bordering Reno, Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

